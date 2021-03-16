Catholic World News

Jesuits pledge $100M to atone for slave labor and sales

March 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Descendants of ancestors enslaved and sold by the Jesuits . . . have announced a partnership to create the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation,” the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States said on March 15.

