Pope’s meeting with al-Sistani inspires tolerance in Indonesia

March 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his apostolic journey to Iraq, Pope Francis met with Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani (Wikipedia article). Indonesia (map), the world’s fourth most populous (267 million), has more Muslims than any other country.

