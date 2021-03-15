Catholic World News

Irish bishop worried by number of mourners at funerals

March 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Irish bishops' conference

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish bishop has issued a statement of concern about the number of people gathering at funerals and burials. Bishop Fintan Monahan of Killaloe encouraged mourners to “find alternative ways to offer condolences at this time of pandemic,” suggesting cards, phone calls, and prayers, “with a view to offering personal support in the near future.” He praised clerics and undertakers for limiting funeral congregations to ten people, in obedience to public-health rules.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!