Church cannot bless same-sex unions, Vatican rules

March 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has issued a ruling that “the Church does not have, and cannot have the power to bless unions of persons of the same sex.” The CDF statement, issued March 15, is a response to questions about blessings for homosexual couples, which have been proposed by the German hierarchy. The CDF explains that “it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage.”

