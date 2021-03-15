Catholic World News

US bishops criticize Covid relief bill’s lack of protection for the unborn

March 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The many important, life-saving provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act have been undermined because it facilitates and funds the destruction of life, which is antithetical to its aim of protecting the most vulnerable Americans in a time of crisis,” the bishops said in their statement.

