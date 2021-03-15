Catholic World News
Cardinal Bo calls for prayer for Myanmar, tells military to defend, not attack the people
March 15, 2021
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: On February 1, the Southeast Asian nation’s military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi (BBC coverage).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!