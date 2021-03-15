Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman analyzes papal ‘road map’ with regard to Islam

March 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is a magisterium that indicates a road map with three fundamental points of reference: the role of religion in our societies, the criterion of authentic religiosity, and the concrete way to walk as brothers and sisters to build peace,” Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said in his analysis of Pope Francis’s addresses in Baku, Azerbaijan (2016), Cairo (2017), and Ur, Iraq (2021).

