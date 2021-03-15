Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat urges gender parity in media

March 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Janusz Urbańczyk, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office in Vienna, spoke at Media Freedom and Gender Equality, a meeting hosted by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!