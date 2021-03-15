Catholic World News

Jesus is Son of man, Son of God, and light, Pope tells pilgrims

March 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his March 14 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on John 3:14-21, the Gospel reading of the day. The Pope concluded, “May Mary Most Holy help us not to be afraid of letting ourselves be ‘thrown into crisis’ by Jesus. It is a healthy crisis, for our healing: so that our joy may be full” (video).

