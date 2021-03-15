Catholic World News

Pope Francis celebrates Mass for 500 years of Christianity in Philippines

March 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church is called not to judge but to welcome; not to make demands, but to sow seeds; not to condemn, but to bring Christ who is our salvation,” Pope Francis preached during the Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, homily). He added, “You received the joy of the Gospel: the good news that God so loved us that he gave his Son for us. And this joy is evident in your people.”

