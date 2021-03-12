Catholic World News

Key to Confession is love, Pope tells Roman forum

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The key to a good sacramental Confession is “letting oneself be transformed by love,” Pope Francis said in a March 12 address to a course on sacrament, organized by the Apostolic Penitentiary. The Pontiff said that the proper approach to Confession begins with “abandonment, with which the penitent approaches mercy.”

