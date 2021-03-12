Catholic World News

UN official says Myanmar committing ‘crimes against humanity’

March 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A UN human-rights official has said that the military junta in Myanmar is guilty of crimes against humanity. Speaking to a UN meeting in Geneva, Thomas Andrews said “the security forces of the junta are carrying out killings, imprisonment, persecution and other crimes as part of a coordinated campaign directed against the civilian population in a systematic and widespread way.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!