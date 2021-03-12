Catholic World News

St. Peter’s basilica bans private Masses, extraordinary form

March 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Rorate Caeli

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that priests will no longer be allowed to celebrate private Masses on the side altars of St. Peter’s basilica. The Secretariat of State said that the only Masses celebrated in the main part of the basilica will be concelebrated, “with the assistance of readers and cantors.” The traditional Latin Mass will be allowed only in the Clementine Chapel, in the crypt of the basilica.

