Justice Department settles claims against NJ town over zoning restrictions on houses of worship

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Township of Toms River, New Jersey, has agreed to change zoning restrictions that “have had a particular impact on the Township’s Orthodox Jewish population.”

