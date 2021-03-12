Catholic World News

March 2020 document on Covid and Confession remains in effect, Vatican official says

March 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In March 2020, the Apostolic Penitentiary issued a document on the Sacrament of Reconciliation in the Current Pandemic. “It is always up to the diocesan bishop to determine, in the territory of his own ecclesiastical circumscription and with regard to the level of pandemic contagion, the cases of grave necessity in which it is lawful to impart collective absolution,” the document states.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!