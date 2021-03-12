Catholic World News

Influential Jesuit journal: there is a ‘very real responsibility’ to be vaccinated

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “What is at stake is not only personal health, but also the health of others and the common good,” writes Father Carlo Casalone, SJ, a member of the Scientific Section of the Pontifical Academy for Life. “The refusal of the vaccine, therefore, means risking the fundamental safety of others, both personally and socially.”

