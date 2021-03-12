Catholic World News
Prefect takes stock of Vatican’s communications efforts
March 12, 2021
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Ruffini was appointed Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication in 2018.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!