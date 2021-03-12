Catholic World News

Malaysia’s High Court permits Christians to use the word Allah

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics in Malaysia have referred to God as “Allah” for centuries. “The verdict overturns a long-running ban and puts an end to a dispute that has dragged on for more than 30 years, with the government siding with Islamic extremists in favor of the prohibition,” AsiaNews reports.

