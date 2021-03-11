Catholic World News

Quebec’s health minister lashes out at Canadian bishops’ statement on vaccines

March 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I strongly denounce the statement of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Canada,” said Christian Dubé, Quebec’s Minister of Health and Social Services. The bishops advised Catholics to choose the Covid vaccines that are “least connected” to abortion.

