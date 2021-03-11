Catholic World News

Pope encourages Iraqi emigrants to return to native land

March 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing remarks made during his March 10 general audience, Pope Francis tweeted, “Thinking of the many Iraqis who have emigrated, I would like to say to them: you have left everything, like Abraham; like him, keep the faith and hope and be weavers of friendship and of fraternity wherever you are. And if you can, return.”

