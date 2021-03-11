Catholic World News

‘There is no alternative to dialogue’ with other religions, leading Indian prelate says

March 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Approaches must differ, and the contexts must be seriously taken into account,” said Archbishop Felix Machado, secretary general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India. “But there is no alternative to dialogue. It is a do or die, survive or perish situation.”

