Maryland lifts limits on religious congregations

March 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland has lifted the limits on the number of people allowed in churches, as well as restaurants, stores, and other institutions. The governor’s order, removing Covid-lockdown capacity limits, goes into effect March 12.

