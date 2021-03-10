Catholic World News

Women’s statement decries use of fetal tissue in vaccines

March 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A group of Catholic women, representing 25 different countries, has issued a statement calling for rejection of “abortion-tainted” Covid vaccines, and suggesting that approvals of the vaccine issued by Church officials are based on “an incomplete assessment of the science of vaccination and immunology.” The 86 women who signed the statement include Sister Deirdre Byrne, the Polish Dr. Wanda Poltawska and the American pro-life activist Abby Johnson.

