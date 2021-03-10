Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah, in interviews, says Church ‘experiencing a Good Friday’

March 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah, said that the Church is “currently experiencing a Good Friday” because of internal divisions and a loss of active faith, in an interview with the Italian paper Il Foglio. The cardinal who recently stepped down from his post as prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, decried the notion that he opposed Pope Francis, and the use of “conservative” and “liberal” labels in the Church. He lamented that “too often we act as if everything is a question of politics, power, influence and the unjustified imposition of a hermeneutic of Vatican II that totally breaks and is irreversibly at odds with Tradition.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!