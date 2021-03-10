Catholic World News

Newark, Metuchen dioceses files crossclaims against McCarrick

March 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Vatican report [on McCarrick] is the elephant in the room,” said a plaintiff’s attorney. “It points to issues which indicate that the Diocese of Metuchen and the Archdiocese of Newark were complicit in the sexual abuse by McCarrick.”

