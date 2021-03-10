Catholic World News

President Biden praises papal trip to Iraq

March 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I congratulate the Government and people of Iraq for the care and planning that went into organizing this monumental visit, and continue to admire Pope Francis for his commitment to promoting religious tolerance, the common bonds of our humanity, and interfaith understanding,” President Biden said.

