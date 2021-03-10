Catholic World News

Leading US bishops release pastoral message on pandemic

March 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “This month we mark one year since the pandemic dramatically changed life in our country, ushering in immense suffering,” the bishops’ Administrative Committee said in a statement. “Many have endured extraordinary hardships. . . . We look forward to welcoming the Catholic faithful back when we all may safely participate physically in the Eucharistic celebration of the Mass and gather once more in our parishes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!