Ireland’s bishops criticize prime minister for failing to respond to plea on Mass ban

March 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is particularly painful for Christians to be deprived, for the second year running, of the public expression of our faith during the most sacred time of Holy Week and Easter,” the bishops said in their statement. “This is especially true given that it has been clearly demonstrated that church buildings are among the safest places for people to gather.”

