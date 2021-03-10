Catholic World News

Catholic leaders draw blowback for statement on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

March 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “If one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s,” the chairmen of the US bishops’ pro-life and doctrine committees said in a March 2 statement.

