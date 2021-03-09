Catholic World News

Pope to visit Hungary in September

March 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Erdo of Budapest has confirmed reports that Pope Francis is planning a visit to Hungary in September. The Pontiff had scheduled a trip to Hungary last year, but those plans were shelved because of the Covid epidemic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!