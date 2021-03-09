Catholic World News

Covid relief bill includes $50M for Planned Parenthood; attempt to bar funding of abortion fails

March 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Covid relief bill passed by the Senate includes $50M in grants and contracts for Planned Parenthood, according to the report; an effort to add Hyde Amendment language barring abortion funding failed. “For 45 years, the United States Congress – whether controlled by Democrats or Republicans – has maintained that taxpayers should not be forced against their conscience to pay for abortions,” USCCB leaders said on the eve of the vote. “Abandoning this compromise in a time of national emergency only serves to divide people in the very moment we should be united.”

