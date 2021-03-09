Catholic World News

Newark cardinal grants dispensation from abstinence on St. Joseph’s Day

March 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “A most fitting way to celebrate the Solemnity is a festive meal with your household and a gift to one of our food pantries or soup kitchens to ensure that the poor will eat as well,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin.

