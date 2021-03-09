Catholic World News

Holy See: ‘Crime prevention should not be reduced to mere punishment’

March 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, addressed the UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

