Chaldean Patriarch expresses satisfaction with papal visit

March 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1948, Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako became Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in 2013. The church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

