Former Buffalo bishops must pay their own lawyers

March 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal bankruptcy-court judge has ruled that Bishops Richard Malone and Edward Grosz—the former Bishop of Buffalo and a retired auxiliary—must pay for their own lawyers in suits charging that they neglected sex-abuse complaints. The court ruled that the Buffalo diocese has “no obligation” to pay lawyers for the accused prelates.

