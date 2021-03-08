Catholic World News

Returning from Iraq, Pope offers prayers of thanks to Our Lady

March 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Returning to Rome on March 8 after a 4-day visit to Iraq, Pope Francis followed his usual practice by visiting the basilica of St. Mary Major to offer a prayer of thanksgiving before the icon of Maria Salus Populi Romani. The Pontiff placed a bouquet of flowers, brought from Iraq, before the beloved image.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!