Massachusetts high court: no anti-discrimination protection for Christian college

March 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: By a unanimous vote, the highest court of Massachusetts has ruled that a Christian college cannot remove a homosexual activist from its faculty. The state’s Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a professor at Gordon College was “expected and required to be a Christian teacher and scholar, but not a minister.” Therefore, the court ruled, the college could not lawfully discriminate against the teacher on the basis of her advocacy.

