Repeated threats made against Colombian bishop

March 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jaramillo Montoya’s brother bishops lamented “drug trafficking, [an] increasing number of armed groups, corruption, extortion, loss of faith and values, inefficiency of large public and private sectors, as well as the ill-treatment inflicted on the common home.”

