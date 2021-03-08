Catholic Culture News
Journalist: trial reveals ‘deep dysfunction and cultural rot’ at Vatican seminary

March 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Witnesses at a Vatican City State criminal trial testifiedthat reports of abuse were ignored.

