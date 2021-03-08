Catholic World News

Colorado Senate passes bill easing abuse lawsuits

March 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Colorado has no criminal statute of limitations on child sexual abuse. The state’s senate has unanimously passed legislation that would lift the civil statute of limitations as well.

