Washington’s state supreme court rejects challenge to discrimination exemption for non-profits

March 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A volunteer who disclosed he was in a same-sex relationship sued Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission after he was not hired for the staff attorney position.

