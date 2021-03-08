Catholic World News

Texas justices affirm dismissal of suit claiming deacon’s relationship with man’s wife led to divorce

March 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas court dismissed a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, in which a man alleged that a deacon’s relationship with his wife led to the couple’s divorce.

