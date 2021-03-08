Catholic World News
Indonesian prelate warns against use of ‘black magic’
March 08, 2021
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Agustinus Agus of Pontianak ministers in West Kalimantan province (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!