Catholic World News

Congo’s bishops say diplomat’s death drew attention to insecurity

March 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Catholic Universe

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis expressed condolences following the murder of Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio, who was killed while taking part in a humanitarian convoy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!