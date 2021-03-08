Catholic World News

Pope intervenes to ask Bose founder to pack his bags

March 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Bose Monastic Community is an Italian ecumenical monastery founded in 1965 by Enzo Biafanchi, a Catholic layman. On March 4, Pope Francis met with Father Amedeo Cencini, the pontifical delegate to the community.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!