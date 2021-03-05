Catholic World News

Lenten Sermon theme: Christ’s holy humanity

March 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In the second Lenten Sermon of this year’s series, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the pontifical household, focused on the humanity of Jesus Christ. “He is holy, and makes us holy,” the preacher said. He encouraged his Vatican congregation to “remain anchored in Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!