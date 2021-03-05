Catholic World News

Pressure eases on Cardinal Woelki

March 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “German bishops have backtracked” from their criticism of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki’s decision not to publish the results of an abuse investigation.

