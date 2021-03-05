Catholic World News

Dallas diocese announces 1st synod since 1934

March 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Dallas

CWN Editor's Note: “The pastoral plan will conclude on December 12, 2031 with a large Mass to celebrate the 500th anniversary of our Lady of Guadalupe’s appearance to San Juan Diego and the conclusion of this decade long journey of faith and revitalization,” the Diocese of Dallas announced.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!