Pope Francis departs for Iraq

March 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s apostolic journey to Iraq concludes on March 8. Before his journey, Pope Francis prayed before the icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani in the Basilica of St. Mary Major. The US bishops’ conference called for prayer and solidarity, and encouraged the faithful to consider supporting CNEWA and Catholic Relief Services.

