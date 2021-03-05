Catholic World News

Kenyan archbishop criticizes Catholic doctors for opposing Covid vaccine

March 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association said that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “unnecessary, absolutely useless and can be extremely dangerous.”

